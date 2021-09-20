Development work at Sector I-15 in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The development work at Sector I-15 and its sub-sectors was in full swing to ensure the land possession to allottees as soon as possible.

The development work included highways, culverts, service roads, sewerage, water supply, drainage, overhead underground tanks, bridges, green belts, street lights and road carpeting, a news release Sunday said.

It may be noted that on the direction of CDA management, 3,000 allotments would be handed over in the last week of this month.

Furthermore, the CDA chairman had directed for early release of tender for Sector I-15/2.