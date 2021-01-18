Development work continues at four parks in multan

City administration has initiated development work in four parks of to restore recreational activities for citizens which is continued with full pace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :City administration has initiated development work in four parks of to restore recreational activities for citizens which is continued with full pace.

This was said by Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Saad Qureshi on Monday.

He said construction work on boundary wall, washrooms and others has been restarted at Shah Shams Park.

While, he said development work was also continued at Dhobi Ghat, Rehmat Colony and Dogar Park.

He informed that pending payment was also being given to the contractors for development of projects.

The official said financial issues of the development projects have been resolved and task has been given to contractors for in time completion of the projects.

Director Admin and Finance PHA added that security system of the parks was also being improved to ensure security to the public.