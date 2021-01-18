UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Work Continues At Four Parks In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 02:47 PM

Development work continues at four parks in multan

City administration has initiated development work in four parks of to restore recreational activities for citizens which is continued with full pace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :City administration has initiated development work in four parks of to restore recreational activities for citizens which is continued with full pace.

This was said by Director Admin and Finance Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Saad Qureshi on Monday.

He said construction work on boundary wall, washrooms and others has been restarted at Shah Shams Park.

While, he said development work was also continued at Dhobi Ghat, Rehmat Colony and Dogar Park.

He informed that pending payment was also being given to the contractors for development of projects.

The official said financial issues of the development projects have been resolved and task has been given to contractors for in time completion of the projects.

Director Admin and Finance PHA added that security system of the parks was also being improved to ensure security to the public.

Related Topics

Ghat Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Maritime City announces completion of 80 per ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Navalny Detention Falls Within Compete ..

4 minutes ago

Armed Bandits Kill Over 20 People in Nigeria - Rep ..

4 minutes ago

U21 Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship begins in Sw ..

4 minutes ago

Eight criminals held with drugs, weapons in multan ..

4 minutes ago

Man Lived in Chicago Airport For 3 Months Due to F ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.