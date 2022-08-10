Development work continues at parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Director Marketing Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Hafiz Osama on Wednesday said development work was continued at different parks with rapid pace to ensure maximum facilities for masses.

During his visit of different parks to review ongoing development work here, he said that decoration, beautification and cleanliness work was continued at Shah Shams park.

He said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses at parks to restore recreational activities in parks.

He said that paint work and installation of light was being completed at Arts Council Park which would be completed at the earliest.

Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi, Deputy Director Naeem Abbas, Deputy Director Admin Javed Arif and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.