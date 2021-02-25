Development work going on in Gulshan-e-Iqbal under federal govt funds, says Arsalan Taj

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA, Sindh Arsalan Taj on Thursday said that the development work in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was going on under the federal government's funds

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA, Sindh Arsalan Taj on Thursday said that the development work in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was going on under the Federal government's funds.

He said that the development work in Shanti Nagar Mujahid Colony was continued with special funds released by the Prime Minister, according to a statement.

Arslan Taj said that Mujahid Colony Shanti Nagar was overlooked for decades.

He said that the federal government was doing the necessary works, which should be done to the provincial government much earlier.

He further said that we do appreciate vision of PTI-led government for the development of the metropolis.