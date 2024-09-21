Development work going on in Hub district for facilitating people: Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Commerce and Industry Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that indiscriminate development work is going on in all areas of Hub district in order to provide basic facilities.

He said that the fulfillment of the election promises made to the people of Hub district is our mission saying that we are followers of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's ideology and did not believe of revenge politics.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in Lasbela Industrial Estates Development Authority (LIEDA) on the occasion of a visit to Hub district.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that Pakistan People's Party is trying to raise the standard of living of the common man.

He took a briefing from the officials of various government departments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ali Raza Khosa, DHO Dr Noor Bakhsh, MD of LIEDA Major Retired Ilyas Kabzai, Xen Department of Communications and Construction and officers of other departments participated in the meeting.

District Health Officer Hub Dr.

Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo informed the Advisor Commerce Industries in a briefing that thanks to your efforts, we have received a large amount of snake and dog bite vaccine injections in Hub district.

He also informed about non-availability of medicines and other issues in the hospital.

The Advisor approved the supply of medicines to DHQ Hospital and announced the supply of medicines worth Rs. 30 million to the District Headquarters Hospital.

He also ordered the District Health Officer to prepare a list of essential medicines on emergency basis.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that by providing medicines, the people of the district would be able to get treatment in case of accidents and help the injured in time.

He expressed his hope that better treatment of patients suffering from serious diseases would be possible.

Projects costing 780 million for the construction of sewer lines and new roads have been carried out, he said adding that with the completion of development projects would provide better municipal infrastructure to the people of Hub District.