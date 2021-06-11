UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Work In Backward Areas Is Priority: Ghazala

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Development work in backward areas is priority: Ghazala

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :PPP MPA Ghazala Siyal Friday said the development work in backward areas needs to be given priority to bring them at par with other areas of the province. The under developed regions, she added, not only require educational institutions and basic facilities, but the quality of basic needs had to be improved to produce useful citizens for the society.

The MPA expressed these views while inaugurating free medical camp at Juneja village Khairpu.

She said that the setting up of indigenous small industries and improvement of existing industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level.

She said development at local level could bring about a change in the lives of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

9 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security, ..

24 minutes ago

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

40 minutes ago

SUPARCO gets Rs7.368 bln allocations for 9 develop ..

21 minutes ago

Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.