Development work in backward areas is priority: Ghazala

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :PPP MPA Ghazala Siyal Friday said the development work in backward areas needs to be given priority to bring them at par with other areas of the province. The under developed regions, she added, not only require educational institutions and basic facilities, but the quality of basic needs had to be improved to produce useful citizens for the society.

The MPA expressed these views while inaugurating free medical camp at Juneja village Khairpu.

She said that the setting up of indigenous small industries and improvement of existing industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level.

She said development at local level could bring about a change in the lives of people.