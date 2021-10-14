Development work in backward areas is priority: Arslan

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Baristor Arslan Shaikh on Thursday said the development work in backward areas would be given priority to bring these at par with other areas of the province

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Baristor Arslan Shaikh on Thursday said the development work in backward areas would be given priority to bring these at par with other areas of the province.

The under developed regions, he said, not only required educational institutions and basic facilities, but the quality of basic needs ought be to be improved for welfare of the society.

He expressed these views while inaugurating free medical camp, orgnized by Inter Global Human Development Society(IGHDS) with collaboration of Health department at Rohri.

Arslan said that the setting up of indigenous small industries and improvement of existing industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level.

He said development at local level could bring about a change in the lives of people .