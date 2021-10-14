UrduPoint.com

Development Work In Backward Areas Is Priority: Arslan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Baristor Arslan Shaikh on Thursday said the development work in backward areas would be given priority to bring these at par with other areas of the province

The under developed regions, he said, not only required educational institutions and basic facilities, but the quality of basic needs ought be to be improved for welfare of the society.

He expressed these views while inaugurating free medical camp, orgnized by Inter Global Human Development Society(IGHDS) with collaboration of Health department at Rohri.

Arslan said that the setting up of indigenous small industries and improvement of existing industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level.

He said development at local level could bring about a change in the lives of people .

More Stories From Pakistan

