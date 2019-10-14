UrduPoint.com
Development Work In Backward Areas Need Priority

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Development work in backward areas need priority

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Sindh Minister for Transport, Syed Awais Qadir Shah has said the development work in backward areas need to be given priority to bring these at par with other areas of the province.

The Minister expressed these views while inaugurating free medical camp at Saleh Putt areas on Monday.

He said that the setting up of indigenous small industries and improvement of existing industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level.

The under developed regions, he added, not only require educational institutions and basic facilities but the quality of basic needs has to be improved to produce useful citizens for the society.

He said that development at local level could bring about a change in the lives of people.

