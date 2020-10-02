UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Work In Backward Areas On Priority

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:39 PM

Development work in backward areas on priority

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazala Siyal has said that development work in backward areas needed priority for making them prosperous

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazala Siyal has said that development work in backward areas needed priority for making them prosperous.

The under developed regions, she added, not only require educational institutions and basic facilities, but the quality of basic needs has to be improved to produce useful citizens for the society.

The MPA expressed these views while talking to a delegation at her residence on Friday.

She said that setting up of indigenous small industries and improvement of existing industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level.

She said development at local level could bring change in the lives of people .

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Employment

Recent Stories

$100,000 UAE President Cup will bring Arabian Raci ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Khalil Ibupoto appoints new Salu VC

2 minutes ago

Merkel to meet Belarus opposition leader in Berlin ..

2 minutes ago

GB government capable of holding free, fair electi ..

2 minutes ago

Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on Power

31 minutes ago

Countrywide polio campaign vaccinates around 39 mi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.