Development work in backward areas on priority

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazala Siyal has said that development work in backward areas needed priority for making them prosperous.

The under developed regions, she added, not only require educational institutions and basic facilities, but the quality of basic needs has to be improved to produce useful citizens for the society.

The MPA expressed these views while talking to a delegation at her residence on Friday.

She said that setting up of indigenous small industries and improvement of existing industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level.

She said development at local level could bring change in the lives of people .