Development Work In Badin Among Top Priorities: MNA
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 08:07 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party’s Member National Assembly, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio on Monday said the development work in Badin district was his foremost priority including the construction parks for both women and children
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party’s Member National Assembly, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio on Monday said the development work in Badin district was his foremost priority including the construction parks for both women and children.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in his honor here. He said the party has given instructions for the provision of facilities to the people. “Steps will be taken to fix quota for children of poor people in private educational institutions.”
Rasool Bux Chandio further said that success in the elections will come to those who stay in touch with the people and resolve their problems. He stressed that parks for children and women in various cities of the district would be constructed and existing parks would be improved by providing more facilities.
On the special directives of President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur, he said that all the possible facilities would be provided to the common man of Badin.
He said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was giving maximum facilities to the farmers as well that will be further expanded to get the benefits from them.
Chandio said, "I am grateful to the people of Badin who have made me successful in the general elections."
On the occasion, District President of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Tharparkar Senator Engineer Gianchand said that by electing Haji Rasool Bux, the people of the district have sent a better representative to the Parliament.
Recent Stories
UN chief urges 'silencing the guns' in Gaza for Ramadan
Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday
CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e-bikes, 657 eco-friendly buses
12 hospitalised after technical problem on Boeing-made LATAM flight
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installmen ..
Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation calls on CM Maryam
CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief
LESCO making transmission system more stable
LCCI membership renewal till 31st
PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s victory
Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against P&G Pakistan
State of art water monitoring laboratories established in 35 districts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e-bikes, 657 eco-friendly buses2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installments for low-income gr ..3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation calls on CM Maryam2 minutes ago
-
CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief2 minutes ago
-
LESCO making transmission system more stable2 minutes ago
-
PPP Hazara division celebrates Asif Ali Zardari’s victory2 minutes ago
-
State of art water monitoring laboratories established in 35 districts25 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directs uninterrupted gas, power supply during Ramazan38 minutes ago
-
Moon sighted, Ist Ramazan tomorrow39 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's confidence grows in providing justice to the public: Abdul Ghafoor Baig39 minutes ago
-
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah conducts official visit to health dept39 minutes ago