Development Work In Badin Among Top Priorities: MNA

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 08:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party’s Member National Assembly, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio on Monday said the development work in Badin district was his foremost priority including the construction parks for both women and children.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in his honor here. He said the party has given instructions for the provision of facilities to the people. “Steps will be taken to fix quota for children of poor people in private educational institutions.”

Rasool Bux Chandio further said that success in the elections will come to those who stay in touch with the people and resolve their problems. He stressed that parks for children and women in various cities of the district would be constructed and existing parks would be improved by providing more facilities.

On the special directives of President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur, he said that all the possible facilities would be provided to the common man of Badin.

He said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was giving maximum facilities to the farmers as well that will be further expanded to get the benefits from them.

Chandio said, "I am grateful to the people of Badin who have made me successful in the general elections."

On the occasion, District President of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Tharparkar Senator Engineer Gianchand said that by electing Haji Rasool Bux, the people of the district have sent a better representative to the Parliament.

