UrduPoint.com

Development Work In E12 To Be Expedited: Awan

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Development work in E12 to be expedited: Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the development work at sector E-12 will expedite as the authority has started alloting plots to land affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the development work at sector E-12 will expedite as the authority has started alloting plots to land affectees.

The successive governments never paid heed towards resolving the issue, however the ruling PTI was committed to provide relief to people in that regard, he said in an exclusive talk with APP.

The Federal apex agency, he said, was alloting plots in different categories in the light of decision taken by the federal cabinet on November 2, 2022.

To ensure transparency the plots were being alloted after conducting balloting via National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), he added.

Meanwhile, the civic agency through computerized balloting allotted 120 plots in four categories, the other day.

In the first category, 62 affectees of built-up property were allotted plots of size 25x50.

Similarly, in the second category, nine affectees were allotted 25x60 plots while in category three, 42 of built-up property were allotted 30x60 plots.

Seven plots of 30x70 size in category four were allotted in exchange for land claims.

It may be mention here that a commission formed by Islamabad High Court (IHC), finally directed the CDA to resolve the issue with villagers and clear their compensations for getting possession of land for development, as payments had been made to the CDA in 1989 and despite the passage of 33 years, people were still waiting to get their developed plots.

395

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exchange May November Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Cabinet

Recent Stories

Finnish President Discusses NATO Accession Process ..

Finnish President Discusses NATO Accession Process With Alliance's Chief

41 seconds ago
 Poland to Ban Imports of Coal From Russia - Gov't ..

Poland to Ban Imports of Coal From Russia - Gov't Spokesman

42 seconds ago
 US Envoy Visiting Gulf States for Talks on Yemen - ..

US Envoy Visiting Gulf States for Talks on Yemen - State Dept.

43 seconds ago
 Tariq Khan of WAPDA, Gul Khan of Sindh win Mr. Jun ..

Tariq Khan of WAPDA, Gul Khan of Sindh win Mr. Junior Mr. Pakistan Bodybuilding ..

45 seconds ago
 Zambia start preparations for satellite launch

Zambia start preparations for satellite launch

47 seconds ago
 Cabinet approves subsidy of Rs. 2.552 billion unde ..

Cabinet approves subsidy of Rs. 2.552 billion under Ramzan Package

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.