Development work in E12 to be expedited: Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the development work at sector E-12 will expedite as the authority has started alloting plots to land affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said the development work at sector E-12 will expedite as the authority has started alloting plots to land affectees.

The successive governments never paid heed towards resolving the issue, however the ruling PTI was committed to provide relief to people in that regard, he said in an exclusive talk with APP.

The Federal apex agency, he said, was alloting plots in different categories in the light of decision taken by the federal cabinet on November 2, 2022.

To ensure transparency the plots were being alloted after conducting balloting via National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), he added.

Meanwhile, the civic agency through computerized balloting allotted 120 plots in four categories, the other day.

In the first category, 62 affectees of built-up property were allotted plots of size 25x50.

Similarly, in the second category, nine affectees were allotted 25x60 plots while in category three, 42 of built-up property were allotted 30x60 plots.

Seven plots of 30x70 size in category four were allotted in exchange for land claims.

It may be mention here that a commission formed by Islamabad High Court (IHC), finally directed the CDA to resolve the issue with villagers and clear their compensations for getting possession of land for development, as payments had been made to the CDA in 1989 and despite the passage of 33 years, people were still waiting to get their developed plots.

395