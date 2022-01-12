UrduPoint.com

Development Work In Five Parks In Final Stage

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore, Ejaz Hussain Janjua here on Wednesday said development work in five parks including famous Al Badr Park located in Shah Rakn Alam was in final stage

During a review of the park's development proposal, he stated that dirt would not be tolerated within or outside the park.

It is necessary to make arrangements for proper rubbish disposal.

Relevant contractors and officials of Engineering Wing PHA were present on the occasion.

He further informed that five new parks were proposed to be constructed in Shah Rakn-e-Alam as well.

He urged the citizens to ensure the use of dustbins in parks and avoid littering around the parks.

