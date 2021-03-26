Development work in housing schemes enters into last phases: DG HDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani Friday said the development work in Gulistan-e-Sarmast and Kohsar Extension housing schemes have entered into last phases.

In a statement issued after the DG chaired meeting here, Qaimkhani expressed hope that the beginning of the residential activities in the 2 schemes would reduce the load of housing from the densely populated City and Latifabad talukas.

"The new settlement would also reduce the problems of sewerage and traffic congestion in the City and Latifabad," he said.

DG directed the officer to ensure that the rules of Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) were followed in the procurement of any housing project being executed by the HDA.

"We are removing any obstacle on the way of making the Gulistan-e-Sarmast housing scheme ready for the residential purpose," he assured.

The DG also directed the officials of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to prepare for the monsoon rains in advance of the season so that there was no need to take hectic efforts in some days before the season's onset.