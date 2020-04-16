UrduPoint.com
Development Work In Multan To Be Completed By June 30

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:52 PM

Development work in Multan to be completed by June 30

Development work is set to be expedited across the district after giving construction industry exemption in lockdown by the government, official sources said here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Development work is set to be expedited across the district after giving construction industry exemption in lockdown by the government, official sources said here on Thursday.

The ongoing development projects, which were halted following COVID-19 outbreak ordered to be completed by June 30, as the new deadline.

DC Amir Khatak instructed requisite authority to avoid delaying projects further. He asked officers concerned to review quality and standard of projects after moving in fields.

Khatak said construction work on road stretching from Pul Moj Darya to Nawan Sher would be expanded from 40 to 60 feet.

He warned of action against officers under whose jurisdiction funds would get lapsed. Undue hitches must be removed with regard to issuing payment to contractors, he instructed.

The development projects for which funds weren't issued should be pursued by writing letter to secretary finance for releasing requisite quantum of money more early, he said. He asked for issuing tenders of the projects whose funds were released already.

