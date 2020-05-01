UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Work In Multan To Be Completed By June 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

Development work in Multan to be completed by June 30

Development works were being expedited across the district after giving construction industry exemption by incumbent government from current lockdown, official sources informed Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Development works were being expedited across the district after giving construction industry exemption by incumbent government from current lockdown, official sources informed Friday.

On-going development projects which got halted following COVID-19 outbreak were ordered to get completed until June 30, next month as the new deadline.

DC Amir Khatak instructed authority concerned to avoid delaying projects further.

He asked officers of departments concerned to review quality and standard of projects after moving in fields themselves.

Khatak said construction work on road stretching from Pul Moj Darya to Nawan Sher would be expanded from 40 to 60 feet.

He warned of taking action against officers under whose jurisdiction funds would get lapsed. Undue hitches must be removed with regard to issuing payment to contractors, he instructed.

The development projects for which funds weren't issued should be pursued by writing letter to secretary finance for releasing requisite quantum of money more early, he said. He asked for issuing tenders of the projects of which funds were released already.

Related Topics

Road Money June From Government Industry

Recent Stories

54 allottees get possession letters in G-14

2 minutes ago

No new COVID-19 positive case appears in AJK

2 minutes ago

Commissioner asked to ensure essential items at fi ..

15 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi asks MNAs to provide ration ..

16 seconds ago

Eight persons injured in gas-leakage explosion

18 seconds ago

8 butchers booked for profiteering

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.