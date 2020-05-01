Development work in Multan to be completed by June 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Development works were being expedited across the district after giving construction industry exemption by incumbent government from current lockdown, official sources informed Friday.

On-going development projects which got halted following COVID-19 outbreak were ordered to get completed until June 30, next month as the new deadline.

DC Amir Khatak instructed authority concerned to avoid delaying projects further.

He asked officers of departments concerned to review quality and standard of projects after moving in fields themselves.

Khatak said construction work on road stretching from Pul Moj Darya to Nawan Sher would be expanded from 40 to 60 feet.

He warned of taking action against officers under whose jurisdiction funds would get lapsed. Undue hitches must be removed with regard to issuing payment to contractors, he instructed.

The development projects for which funds weren't issued should be pursued by writing letter to secretary finance for releasing requisite quantum of money more early, he said. He asked for issuing tenders of the projects of which funds were released already.