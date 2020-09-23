Development work in Park Enclave-II on cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has erected fencing to start development work on the stalled housing project, Park Enclave-II, located at Park Road.

The tenders have been floated and the possession for residential area has also been secured to carry out the development work, likely to commence within few weeks, CDA spokesman Mazhar Hussain told APP on Wednesday.

The project includes road infrastructure, drainage system, water supply network, sewerage network, box culverts, street lights and landscaping including development of parks and green areas.

"Start of development activities at Park Enclave-II is a part of comprehensive strategy of CDA incumbent administration to develop neglected residential sectors and uplift infrastructure in Islamabad," the spokesman added.

Answering a query, he said Park Enclave-I was ready with minor works remaining. "Possession is ready for 52 plots since August. However, the authority was trying to resolve the issue of remaining nine plots, which is sorted out and would be through over the weekend. Park Enclave Bridge is also ready. Whereas Sui gas payments have been made and is in process. Street lights are installed. Mosque is to be constructed by Morocco for which now Ministry of Foreign Affairs has indicated a ceremony will be held shortly between both countries." Though the incumbent management had given the possession of plots in Park Enclave-I and amenities were also being provided; it has yet to hand over the possession to allotees in Park Enclave-II, who were waiting for the same for the last many years.

/395