Development work in Sector E-12 to be completed in 3 years: CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working on various development projects in which some projects have reached completion while several mega projects are under implementation in this regard development activities have also started in the sector E-12 and its sub-sectors.

Ongoing and new projects in Islamabad will be completed on time and PWD underpass on expressway will be completed by April this year.

Talking to APP on Friday, CDA spokesman Syed Asif Raza Shah said that progress was being made on important development projects in urban and rural areas of Islamabad under the leadership of CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed.

The projects on which work has been completed include overhead bridge, laying of new line, widening of roads and other projects including special grounds.

Similarly, new development projects in Islamabad include Interchange on Expressway, Rawal chowk and other numerous development projects including Seventh Avenue and Kashmir Road are currently under construction.

Timely completion of these projects will create more facilities for the citizens, he added. The spokesperson said that the best team of CDA is working under the leadership of Chairman CDA which is striving to make the capital the most beautiful city in the world.

He said that the construction of PWD underpass on Islamabad Expressway will be completed by the end of April this year by the CDA management while the earthwork and pipe work of East and West ramp of the said project will be completed soon.

Due to the interest of the present administration in the construction work, work is also in progress for the completion of several important pending projects. He said that development works costing Rs. 309.861 million have also been started in Sector E-12 and its sub-sectors E-12/2 while tenders for new development works worth Rs. 272.8 million have been issued.