Development Work In Sector I-16 Underway In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The development work in sector I-16 was underway in full swing to provide modern facilitate to the residents of the area.

Talking to APP, an official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) said the development work will be completed in its stipulated time of six months approximately.

He said the work for installation of road lights on major roads would be started shortly after acceptance of the bid and completion of all other codal formalities.

Moreover, he said the estimate for installation of street lights in internal streets of each sub-sector is in progress.

