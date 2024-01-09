Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 09:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Director General (DG) of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) on Tuesday visited the sector G-14 Markaz and reviewed the development work in the sector.

Project Director briefed the Director General on the project and informed the management that the work of G-14 Center is in the final stages.

The Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority advised that the work of horticulture and street lights should be completed as soon as possible and on this subject the Director General Housing Authority highlighted the importance of the project, said a press release issued here.

Later, the Director General visited Sector F15 and urged for speedy completion of the work. Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority appreciated the work of Project Director, Director Land, Director Revenue, Director Planning, Director Security and Director Finance.

The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority further directed that all facilities should be provided to the residents of the sectors.

