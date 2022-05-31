UrduPoint.com

Development Work Of I-12 Sub-sectors To Be Completed In 15 Months: CDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 06:14 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has said that the development work of two sub-sectors of I-12 would be completed in the next 15 months with a cost of Rs 542.788 million

A CDA's official told APP on Tuesday that the contract for development of I-12/2 and I-12/3 was awarded to the lowest bidder. Development work included drainage system, sewerage network, streets, culverts and others.

He said the developments of these two sub-sectors were being carried in the first phase, while the sector I-12/1 and I-12/4 would be developed in the second phase.

The development would commence on June 1.

The official said the CDA's incumbent management was paying special attention to the construction and development of the city, especially the development of sectors.

He said the resettlement of new sectors would further enhance the beauty of the city and at the same time would provide more facilities to the citizens in providing uninterrupted quality of life and uninterrupted facilities.

