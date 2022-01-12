UrduPoint.com

Development Work Of Kidney Hill Park Inspected

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 10:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner district East Faheem Khan along with other officials inspected development work continued at Kidney Hill Park as well as visited various other localities here on Wednesday.

Superintendent Engineer M&E Mubeen Sheikh, Superintendent Engineer Civil Works Salman Memon, Executive Engineer Iqbal Mallah and Director Parks Agha Sameer were also present.

Faheem Khan directed the officials concerned that in view of the instructions of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, road carpeting along Kidney Hill Park and the portions of Shahra-e-Faisal, Shahra-e-Qaideen and Shaheed Millat Road which is the responsibility of district East should be developed and beautified.

The officials concerned assured the Municipal Commissioner East that in view of the instructions, work would be completed and a report would be submitted soon.



