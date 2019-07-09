Development work of Zoo to be complete this year: MC Dr.Saif

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Renovation and reconstruction of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) Zoo is underway under a mega project of Sindh Government would be completed in the current year.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, in this connection visited the zoo on Tuesday, said a statement.

The Director of Zoo Mansoor Qazi was also present on the occasion.

About 7000 running feet boundary wall is being constructed and 50 feet inside will be built for trees. The residential quarters will be shifted and redesigned from door no 3 to 5 of the zoological garden.

Dr. Saif said that an MoU will be signed soon by Karachi Zoo and the social organization "Joint Hands" for better planning of the Zoo for the requirement of next 50 years while all efforts are being made to make the Zoo according to the international standards.

He said that KMC wants to make the Zoo a good recreation place where citizens feel happy to visit along with their families and from other cities of Pakistan.

He said that the project was started in 2017 and many of these works will be completed in this year include the boundary wall and enclosures of the animal.

He said that five doors will be made in the Zoo four for citizens and a door for the staff of the zoo.

Despite of ongoing development work, we did not close the Zoo even for a single day and trees are also being arranged for the zoo to be brought inside the 50 feet area of the zoo to make this Zoo more beautiful.

He said that parking places were also being made in the Zoo with sun sheds and a biological park and also botanical park for students and research work.

Dr. Saif said that hundred to hundred and fifty years old trees are in this 40 acre Zoo which are of bergad, neem and imli etc making Zoo a more beautiful place to visit. These trees were planted in the British era, he added.

He said that benches were also being installed in the Zoo for visitors. Besides providing clean drinking water and correction of sewerage system, a food area is also being madewhile 60 washrooms include 30 for women and 30 for men are also