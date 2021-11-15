UrduPoint.com

Development Work On Bostan, Hub SEZs Phase-I Completed: Officials

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Development work on Phase-I of the two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) at Bostan and Hub areas have been completed that was initiated by the Balochistan government on public private partnership to boost economic activities in the province.

The development work on the projects of the said SEZs currently going in full swing was completed 200 acres area of the total Bostan SEZs, an official of Industries department Balochistan said on Monday.

The government has earmarked Rs 2.5 billion for the development of Bostan economic zone.

He said the government was working to expand its further support for the establishment of more special economic zones to accelerate economic activities in the province.

The government's assistance was being provided for developing infrastructure including communication network, water supply, gas, electricity and other utilities at the zero-point of the zones, he added.

Bostan Industrial Zone covered an area of 1,000 acres situated at district Pishin that was bordered with Quetta (provided with enough skilled labor), Qila Saifullah (famous livestock, fruits, and vegetables), Ziarat (famous for dry fruits, Apple and grapes) and Qila Abdullah (climate suitable for fruits and vegetables).

The availability of different means of connectivity (Airport, seaport dry port, railways, and roads) makes this zone feasible for business activities and ensures the mobility of the labor force to start operations.

The special economic zones would consist of various industrial units including fruit processing units, agricultural machinery, pharmaceutical, motor bikes assembly, chromite, ceramic industries, ice and cold storage, electric appliance and halal food industry.

Balochistan government had provided captive power generation permissible to developers of the zones and launched investor friendly visa to facilitate the investors which would also help empowerment opportunities for underprivileged locals in SEZs, the official mentioned.

"The provincial assets and other resources would be utilized for the progress and prosperity of the people under proper planning," he added.

He said the government had awarded one time custom duty exemption on imported plants and machinery to be set up in the SEZs of the province. The government had also given income tax exemption for five years for zone enterprises, he added.

