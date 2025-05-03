Development work on Green Enclave-I Barakahu stalled amid inflation concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Green Enclave I, Barakahu project, a collaborative venture between the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and M/S Green Tree, aimed at providing affordable housing for federal government employees, has reportedly come to a standstill.

In an exclusive talk with APP, the official spokesperson of FGEHA shared that the contractor attributed the project's stall to rising inflation and escalating construction costs.

Launched in 2009 under a 'first-come, first-served' membership drive, Phase-I of the project aimed to provide residential plots to federal employees.

Consent letters began issuing in April 2015, while computerized balloting held on February 26, 2021, allotted specific plot numbers to the successful applicants.

Out of a total of 3,282 plots, 3,268 have been allocated to government employees across five categories based on their service grades—from Category-I (Grades 20-21) to Category-V (Grades 1-10).

The project spans over 3,375 kanals of land and comprises five designated blocks: A, B, C, D, and E.

NESPAK served as the consultant while M/S Green Tree was contracted for the construction.

He told that the development work on this project began in December 2019 and progressed rapidly until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which significantly disrupted construction activities nationwide.

By 2022, work on Green Enclave-I had come to a complete halt.

The spokesperson confirmed that the rising inflation was the key reason for the project's suspension.

Contractors had demanded a revision of existing rates due to the escalating costs of construction materials and other inputs.

“To address this issue, a Special board Committee under the Ministry of Housing and Works has been constituted,” the spokesperson stated.

“A sub-committee of the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) Technical Committee will conduct on-site inspections to evaluate the completed and pending work. Their findings will be submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Works, which will then present the report to the Executive Board of FGEHA, chaired by the Federal Minister for Housing and Works,” he further shared.

The spokesman said that the Board Committee would decide whether to revise the installment rates or provide rebates in response to the cost escalation.

