Development work on health projects underway in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal has said works were underway for the establishment of a new hospital, improvement, renovation, and up-gradation of various health projects.

Giving details of the projects, the CEO told APP,74 percent of construction work of setting up a new Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ) at Potohar Town has been completed for which the provincial government has so far spent Rs 355.2 million.

She informed that in the first phase the construction of 1st floor has been completed while the flooring of 2nd,3rd floor besides Mumty, garages, canteen, laundry, boundary wall and residences for officials are being completed to help ailing segments of the society.

"The Rs.656.028 million health project, inaugurated in September 2017 will hopefully be completed by June 2021, adding the provincial government has so far spent Rs 355.2 million out of the total Rs 473.31 million allocated for the construction while Rs 182.7 million would be spent on purchasing of necessary equipment", she said.

Dr. Faiza further informed that renovation work of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree is in the final stages as 91 percent of construction work has been completed at the cost of Rs 45.

24 million out of the total Rs 49.255 mln allocated for the project.

She said that after the installation of the heating system which was in progress the work on the project would be finished.

Giving details about the Up-gradation of Basic Health Unit(BHU)to Rural Health Center(RHC) level hospital at Thoa Khalsa in tehsil Kahuta, she said 88% of construction work of the main building has been completed at a cost of Rs 20.39 million.

CEO said that a new 60-bedded hospital was being set up at Jaurria near Chakri at the cost of Rs 499.7 million.

She added that over 14 percent construction work of the hospital has been completed despite financial constraints.

Dr. Faiza said the government has so far spent Rs 50 million for the construction of the hospital, adding an amount of around Rs 450 million would be required to complete it in time.

"A sum of Rs 352.44 million would be spent on the construction whereas the rest of Rs 147.29 million would be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery," she added.

