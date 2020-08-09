UrduPoint.com
Development Work On PDC For Composite Based Sports Goods In Full Swing

SIALKOT, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Brisk development work on Product Development Centre (PDC) for composite based sports goods in Sialkot costing Rs 487.97 million is in full swing.

The PDC is a project of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) revealed Project Director Engr Muhammad Sarwar Hanif while talking to APP on Sunday.

He highlighted the salient features of PDC project, SMEs and local industry for roller ice hockey, golf sticks, baseball, cricket bats, billiard ques, fishing tackle, water and snow sports equipment. The PDC will provide a skilled workforce and industry for hockey, golf sticks, cricket bats and rackets while development of prototypes for different products.

He further said the PDC to help in developing imported machinery locally for the local industry, adding that laboratory testing of products would be available at the PDC. The project would be completed in 2023, he added.

Replying to a question, he disclosed that PDC project was being developed in the premises of Sports Industries Development Centre sprawling over 14.

4 kanal of land. SMEDA is continually working for development of sports related SMEs and local industry of Sialkot by providing facilitation centre at Sports Industries Development Centre (SIDC) and development of Product Development Centre (PDC) for composites based sports goods of Sialkot, he said.

New CEO SMEDA Hashim Raza was taking keen interest in the development of SMEs as well as making hectic efforts for further improvement of SIDC and timely completion of Product Development Centre (PDC) for composite based sports goods at Sialkot, he added.

Sarwar disclosed that SIDC project was completed at a cost of Rs 435.636 million and SIDC had manufactured almost 2,341,200 bladders, 2,027,400 rubber nozzles, 67,300 Thermo balls and 41,240 basketballs etc for international brands through local industry and develop samples of American ball.

Exports of sports goods has considerably increased due to SIDC common facilitation and production facilities to the local industry, he added.

