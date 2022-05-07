UrduPoint.com

Development Work Restarted: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Development work restarted: Minister

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbassi here Saturday afternoon said that development work in the country was restarted after ouster of selected Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan through constitutional procedure

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbassi here Saturday afternoon said that development work in the country was restarted after ouster of selected Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan through constitutional procedure.

Addressing a big public gathering here at Bisham, he said that development work, which was stopped in last four years in the country, has been restarted after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has assumed the office and announcement of mega development package for people of Shangla was testimony to this effect.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a mega Rs2 billion grant package for development of Shangla, construction of a medical college and completion of construction work of 132 KV grid station Poran within three months.

Murtaza Javed said that Prime Minister had own people's hearts and minds after announcing a mega development package for people of Shangla as per their wishes and aspirations.

He said KP would achieve new heights of progress and development under PM Shehbaz Sharif leadership.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi claimed that PML-N would form next Govt in KP as PTI had disappointed its people.

He said registration of fake cases and victimization of political opponents during last four years could not deter the courage and moral of PMLN leaders who faced every difficult situation with courage and steadfastness.

The Minister said PM Shehbaz Sharif believed in hard work and provided maximum relief to people in essential commodities including flour, ghee, pulses and sugar during Ramzan.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Shangla Moral Government Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Govt to present pro-people, business-friendly budg ..

Govt to present pro-people, business-friendly budget: Miftah Ismail

24 minutes ago
 One tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Cantt ..

One tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Cantt area

24 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Blast in Cuban Hotel Rises to 25, ..

Death Toll From Blast in Cuban Hotel Rises to 25, Includes 1 Spanish National

24 minutes ago
 Egyptian Officer, 10 Soldiers Killed Repelling Mil ..

Egyptian Officer, 10 Soldiers Killed Repelling Militant Attack in Sinai - Army

24 minutes ago
 Four held in separate actions; arms, drugs recover ..

Four held in separate actions; arms, drugs recovered

28 minutes ago
 Body of police constable found after 36 days in Lo ..

Body of police constable found after 36 days in Lower Kohistan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.