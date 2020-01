Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Mutaza Shaikh on Wednesday directed that the timetable to complete development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur , Ghulam Mutaza Shaikh on Wednesday directed that the timetable to complete development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held at his office, which reviewed the on-going development work.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed that the allocated budget beeffectively utilized.