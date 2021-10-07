Development work started in neglected areas to ensure equal share: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said district development package worth Rs.360 billion would ensure balanced development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said district development package worth Rs.360 billion would ensure balanced development.

He said that development work had been started in neglected areas so that everyone could benefit from the development agenda. He said this during a meeting with Senator Aon Abbas Buppi who called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had given full attention to public service.

Regrettably, the opposition espoused anarchistic politics but ended in a fiasco. Anarchistic politics was against national interest, asserted the CM.

The senator expressed the satisfaction that the fate of backward areas had been transformed due to the hard work of the Punjab government.

It was sanguine that CM Usman Buzdar believed in performance and delivery instead of political jugglery. As a result, the province was moving towards development and prosperity, he added.