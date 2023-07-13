ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) the subsidiary of the housing ministry has started development work on its Park Road project.

FGEHA issued a formal Letter of Commencement for the development of blocks A, B and G, said a press release.

Project Director Ghulam Fareed Shiekh directed the authorities concerned to speed up the development work at the main gate and complete the boundary line at the earliest.

The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority expressed hope that the Park Road project would be completed on time.