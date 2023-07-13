Open Menu

Development Work Starts At FGEHA's Park Road Project

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Development work starts at FGEHA's park road project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) the subsidiary of the housing ministry has started development work on its Park Road project.

FGEHA issued a formal Letter of Commencement for the development of blocks A, B and G, said a press release.

Project Director Ghulam Fareed Shiekh directed the authorities concerned to speed up the development work at the main gate and complete the boundary line at the earliest.

The Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority expressed hope that the Park Road project would be completed on time.

Related Topics

Road Government Housing

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

50 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

1 hour ago
Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

3 hours ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan