Development work to be carried out in constituencies with consultation of parliamentarians: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the development work would be carried out according to the priorities of the parliamentarians in their Constituencies and that the people would be best served by the government.

During a meeting with various parliamentarians here, he said public service was the main agenda of the PTI government.

He regretted that the past rulers ignored the fundamental problems of the people and continued to enjoy the luxuries of power and authority while leaving the people in the lurch.

He pointed out that the government had given prime focus to resolve the issues faced by the people. The PTI government believed in the philosophy of composite development, the CM said, adding that the health system had overloaded due to an increase in the number of corona patients. The government was utilizing every possible resource to treat the patients but the people should also adopt a careful attitude as the situation was worsening.

More strict measures would have to be taken to overcome the corona situation and the people should continue observing SOPs for their safety from this virus, he advised.

Usman Buzdar said the PDM had ended in a fiasco and the opposition was reaping what it had sown. The opposition made every effort to put the national interests at stake but the credibility of those, involved in negative politics, had been eroded, added the CM.

Those who met the CM included Provincial Ministers Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Taimur Khan Bhatti, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, State Minister Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, MNAs Muhammad Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Muhammad Amir Talal Gopang, MPAs Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Ashraf Khan Rind, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Musarat Jamshed Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.