Development work to be carried out in consultation with locals: Speaker

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that village council organizational structure of PTI would be galvanized and development work would be carried out in consultation with local population.

He was addressing public meetings in his village Marghuz, here.

He said that all the promises made with people would be completed according to their wishes.

He said that a comprehensive plan would be formulated for beautification of district Swabi adding that appropriate amount has been allocated for provision of gas and other basic amenities of life at village council level.

Asad Qaisar said that pragmatic steps have been taken to resolve issues of locals regarding diversion of River Indus due to construction of Ghazi Barotha Dam.