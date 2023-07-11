Development work to be completed by 2025: FGEHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tuesday said the development work of Green Enclave II residential project of the government employees would be completed by 2025.

FGEHA Director General Tariq Rasheed said the development work of Green Enclave II residential project of the government employees would be completed by 2025.

"The work of the first part of the project Green Enclave II (Commoners Sky Garden) is going on vigorously. The Housing Authority Green Enclave II- Project is a joint venture of FGE Housing Authority, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Housing and Construction, with Sky Garden to provide low-cost plots/flats to government employees.

He said the work on the first part of Green Enclave-II was progressing towards completion.

The project consists of about 11,000 kanals of land, and the development work on about 2403 kanals of the first part consisting of (A, B, C, D & E) blocks of Phase-I will be completed by the end of 2025 while 20 per cent work is completed in Block D.

The road work and other facilities would also be completed soon, he said.

The director general said as per promises made by the Housing Authority would be fulfilled within the stipulated time period.