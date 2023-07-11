Open Menu

Development Work To Be Completed By 2025: FGEHA

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Development work to be completed by 2025: FGEHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tuesday said the development work of Green Enclave II residential project of the government employees would be completed by 2025.

FGEHA Director General Tariq Rasheed said the development work of Green Enclave II residential project of the government employees would be completed by 2025.

"The work of the first part of the project Green Enclave II (Commoners Sky Garden) is going on vigorously. The Housing Authority Green Enclave II- Project is a joint venture of FGE Housing Authority, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Housing and Construction, with Sky Garden to provide low-cost plots/flats to government employees.

He said the work on the first part of Green Enclave-II was progressing towards completion.

The project consists of about 11,000 kanals of land, and the development work on about 2403 kanals of the first part consisting of (A, B, C, D & E) blocks of Phase-I will be completed by the end of 2025 while 20 per cent work is completed in Block D.

The road work and other facilities would also be completed soon, he said.

The director general said as per promises made by the Housing Authority would be fulfilled within the stipulated time period.

Related Topics

Road Government Housing

Recent Stories

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

7 minutes ago
 Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

52 minutes ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

2 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

2 hours ago
SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

3 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

3 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

3 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan