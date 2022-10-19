Development work to kick start soon at Park Road Housing Scheme

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday informed a delegation of landlords of Moza Tamma and Moriyan of Park Road Housing Scheme that the development work on the project would be started soon as codal formalities were being finalised

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday informed a delegation of landlords of Moza Tamma and Moriyan of Park Road Housing Scheme that the development work on the project would be started soon as codal formalities were being finalised.

The delegation met the Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works where the participants apprised the latter about their issues and reservations regarding the ongoing Park Road Housing Scheme, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGHEA), a news release said.

On the occasion, Shallwani, said he had already directed the concerned for the resolution of issues and reservations, and they would be accommodated as per their desire.

The Secretary Housing apprised the delegation that after the recent balloting of scheme the layout plan (LOP) was finalized and PC-1 was already approved. He added that in order to hand over the possession to the allottees in a stipulated time, development work would be started soon. In this regard, a foundation stone laying ceremony was going to be held on Thursday, he added.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the secretary and showed satisfaction over the scheme. The meeting was attended by Tariq Rashid, Director General FGEHA and other officials of the Ministry and FGEHA.