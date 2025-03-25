Development Work To Reduce Problems, Qamar-ul-Islam
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
PML-N central leader Engr. Qamar us Islam Raja, MNA has said that development work for the construction and repair of streets and roads has been started in Union Council 90, Chak Jalal Din
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) PML-N central leader Engr. Qamar us islam Raja, MNA has said that development work for the construction and repair of streets and roads has been started in Union Council 90, Chak Jalal Din.
The people of UC 90 will not be left alone. He said that more funds were being released by the government soon, so that the problems of the people would be eliminated through maximum development works.
He expressed these views while talking to the participants on an Iftar dinner hosted by PML-N central leader, Malik Nasir Riyastat at UC Chak Jalal Din.
He urged the party's local leadership to establish strong connectivity with the people. He said that the government was committed to provide maximum relief to the poplepl.
Speaking on the occasion, MPA Chaudhry Imran Ilyas said that UC-90 Chak Jalal Din has always been a stronghold of the PML-N.
"We are well aware of the problems of the people and are making every possible effort to solve them", he said and assured that the problems of the people of UC-90 would be reduced due to the ongoing development. The host of the Iftar dinner, Malik Nasir Riyastat, welcomed all the distinguished guests who came.
The Iftar dinner was attended by PML-N leader Chaudhry Ilyas, MPA Chaudhry Imran Ilyas, Chairman Babar Bhatti, Mian Hatim Qureshi, Raja Waseem-ul-Haq, former councilors Malik Imran, Malik Rashid, Zulfiqar, Malik Ajmal, Hafeez, Malik Qaiser Riyyasta, Malik Shafiq Awan Shabbir, Divisional Secretary Information Qais Qayyum Malik, Chairman Mahmood Jadoon and others.
