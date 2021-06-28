The federal government is carrying out development works in the streets of Karachi for the first time in the history, said Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faheem Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Raja Azhar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government is carrying out development works in the streets of Karachi for the first time in the history, said Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faheem Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Sindh Raja Azhar.

Addressing to a public meeting at Qayyumabad area of the city the other day, PTI was carrying out development works in the city with the taxes of the people as it was there right.

Fahim Khan said the development work in Qayyumabad was in full swing, adding, no such work was carried out in the area ever.

Raja Azhar on the occasion said opponents of PTI would witness the development in Qayyumabad which would prove their negative propaganda against the them baseless.

He said the opponent parties were using social media against PTI to criticize them, adding, destruction of Qayyumabad was due to negligence and incompetence ofpoliticians of the past, adding that people were now much aware of loot of the provincial government.

PTI Korangi President Gohar Khattak, Town President Raja Asif Khan and others were also present on the occasion.