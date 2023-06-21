UrduPoint.com

Development Works Being Executed Under Karachi Mega Project: Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Development works being executed under Karachi Mega Project: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the development works of roads and stormwater drains are going on in various areas under the Karachi Mega Project, which will be completed as soon as possible.

On visiting Allama Rashid Turabi Road, Shahrah Humayun, Shahrah Noor Jahan and Shadman Nala, he said works which were urgently needed in the city have been prioritized keeping the convenience of the citizens.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad was also with him, Project Director on this occasion briefed Mayor Karachi about details of the projects included in the mega project.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Allama Rashid Turabi Road is three and a half kilometre long. Here first the drain work is being done, after that, the road will be carpeted, this road is from Ziauddin Hospital to Landi Kotal Chowrangi and from Landi Kotal to People's Chowrangi, he said.

He said that it will be carpeted from Ziauddin Hospital to People's Chowrangi.

Later, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited Shahrah Humayun, where after the completion of the construction of the Storm water drain, the 20 km long road is now being carpeted.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on the occasion of his visit to Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, inspected the construction of the road from Asghar Ali Shah Chowk to Qalandria Chowk, where the work of drain is in progress in the remaining part of the road, after which carpeting of other parts will be done.

At the end of his visit, the Mayor Karachi inspected the development works on the Shadman Nala where the accident took place last year.

He said in order to secure this place in the coming rainy season directives were issued to officers that all the works should be completed at a fast speed for the convenience of the citizens and such a strategy should be adopted during the development works that the traffic on the sides should not be affected.

He said that the process of continuous monitoring of the development work in the city started so that the development works in the city prove sustainable and the citizens benefit from them for a long time.

