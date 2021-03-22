UrduPoint.com
Developmental Committee Of Cabinet Approves 1.23 Billion Rupees For PWD And Communication

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:18 PM

The Developmental Committee of cabinet meeting on Monday approved Rs. 1.23 billion for PWD and Communication

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Developmental Committee of cabinet meeting on Monday approved Rs. 1.23 billion for PWD and Communication.

The meeting of Developmental Committee of cabinet was held under the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which was attended by cabinet members, AJK Chief Secretary Muhammad Shehzad Banghish, secretaries and other high officials of the government departments.

The Meeting approved over Rs.1.23 billion for PWD and Communication against two projects. According to details, the approved projects including the 16 Km pavement and repairmen of Dhudnial Sharda road in district Neelum and the construction of 44 KM of link roads and projects of pavement and reconstruction projects in district Bagh.

The Prime Minister on the occasion directed the concerned authorities to ensure the completion of projects within the time period in transparent manner and directed to Chief Secretary and other secretaries to monitor the developmental process and ensure the timely expenditure of funds in this regard.

