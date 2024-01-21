Developmental network to be established in Chitral district if elected MNA: Muhammad Talha Mehmood

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Due to the negligence of the rulers and elected representatives, the people of Chitral are still forced to live a stone-age life and the roads here are not fit for human beings, people are deprived of their basic rights.

“If I get a chance, I will change the map of Chitral,” these views were expressed by Senator Mohammad Talha Mehmood, who is a candidate for the National Assembly seat from NA 1 Chitral in the forthcoming general election to be scheduled on Feb 8, 2024.

Contesting the elections from Chitral on the ticket of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Muhammad Talha Mehmood said during his visit to different areas of Tehsil Torkho. He addressed public gatherings there. The people of Veerkop, Shahgram and other areas gave him a warm welcome. The JUI workers welcomed him outside the city and took him in a convoy to the public meeting place.

On this occasion, Haji Shakeel, the candidate of provincial assembly constituency PK-1, former Amir Sher Karim Shah and other members of JUI were also present with him. Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, said that when I travelled to Upper Chitral, it seemed that the people here were still forced to live in the stone age.

He said that there is no electricity, no potable clean drinking water and no good roads. He said that Chitral is a tourist area where nature has created a lot but unfortunately due to the negligence of representatives elected from here in the past, the rulers have shown criminal negligence and ignored it.

Senator Talha Mehmood said that my welfare organization already does goodwill work in Chitral, during natural calamities, I help the victims, get free treatment for patients, set up free medical camps, free ration for the poor and essential Distribution of goods etc.

He said that the candidates of other parties for the same seat have complained against me in the Election Commission of Pakistan office that I help people. But even after February 8th, if I continue these relief activities, then how can they stop me, he questioned.

He said that if I get an opportunity to serve and on February 8, people cast their vote in my favor and elected me with a heavy mandate, then, I promise, that I will never attempt to exploit your right.

He said that some people criticize me that I had distributed relief goods in Chitral in the past so that I can contest elections from here and succeed, but my welfare organization also works in Afghanistan, Palestine, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Amir JUI Upper Chitral Mulvi Sher Karim Shah and other leaders also expressed their views and criticized the elected representatives in the past.

APP/ghf/ijz/1550