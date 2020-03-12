Developmental projects are in progress: Deputy Commissioner Astore

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Astore Azeem Ullah Khan Thursday said that district Astore was a peaceful area and the people of Astore were very civilized and educated

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Astore Azeem Ullah Khan Thursday said that district Astore was a peaceful area and the people of Astore were very civilized and educated.

While talking to media persons, he said that the developmental projects in District Astore were in progress.

He strictly instructed to Executive Engineer B&R and Executive Engineer Water & Power to complete their projects in time.

Some developmental projects would be completed by the end of this year and some other projects also be completed by the mid of next year.

He also instructed Magistrates of Astore to control the prices of daily use items and took strict actions against violators.