UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Developmental Projects Are In Progress: Deputy Commissioner Astore

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:36 PM

Developmental projects are in progress: Deputy Commissioner Astore

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Astore Azeem Ullah Khan Thursday said that district Astore was a peaceful area and the people of Astore were very civilized and educated

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Astore Azeem Ullah Khan Thursday said that district Astore was a peaceful area and the people of Astore were very civilized and educated.

While talking to media persons, he said that the developmental projects in District Astore were in progress.

He strictly instructed to Executive Engineer B&R and Executive Engineer Water & Power to complete their projects in time.

Some developmental projects would be completed by the end of this year and some other projects also be completed by the mid of next year.

He also instructed Magistrates of Astore to control the prices of daily use items and took strict actions against violators.

Related Topics

Water Progress Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to e ..

38 minutes ago

Rain washes out first India-South Africa one-day i ..

2 minutes ago

Ayub Medical Collage establishes QEC to improve me ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price sinks by Rs500, traded at Rs94,500 per ..

2 minutes ago

NAB takes Mir Shakil-ur Rehman into custody

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.