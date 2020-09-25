Developmental projects of District Charsadda to start soon: Law Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Sultan Muhammad Khan has said that projects approved for Charsadda would start in current year and the district would be developed following modern guidelines.

He was talking to various delegations at his residence, district Charsadda on Friday. He said that previous governments gobbled public money for their personal interests but the government of PTI is serving people according to their expectations.

He said that land has been identified for construction of medical college in Charsadda and work on the project would start very soon.

He said that feasibility of Kaladher flyover has been completed and all the projects approved for Charsadda district would start in current year.

Provincial Law Minister criticized Awami National Party and Qoumi Watan Party and said that the two Chief Ministers of these parties deliberately deceived people and did nothing for citizenry of Charsadda district.

He said that opposition has become frantic due to popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is working day and night to resolve problems of the country created by previous rulers.