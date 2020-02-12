UrduPoint.com
Developmental Projects To Be Completed Within Stipulated Time: Provincial Minister B&R Gilgit Baltistan Dr Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:57 PM

Developmental projects to be completed within stipulated time: Provincial Minister B&R Gilgit Baltistan Dr Iqbal

Provincial Minister B&R Gilgit Baltistan Dr Iqbal said that the different ongoing developmental projects in progress different areas of Astore district

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister B&R Gilgit Baltistan Dr Iqbal said that the different ongoing developmental projects in progress different areas of Astore district.

He specially instructed Executive Engineer B&R and Executive Engineer Water and Power for timely completion of these projects.

All the developmental project should completed by end of this year.

He also instructed all the contractors and executive engineers to submit report of developmental work on weekly and monthly basis.

He said that it was their duty to check the progress of different development schemes because the funds were allocated for these schemes are peoples funds and we have to make sure the proper usage of these funds. The funds allocated for different schemes are people's fund. I will make the Astore city a model city in my time Inshallah and the people will surely praise and appreciate my acts, he said.

