Developmental Projects To Benefit People Of 15 UCs In District Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding development projects in various union councils of Abbottabad district.

C&W and Public Health Engineering Department briefed the meeting participants regarding the ongoing developmental projects.

It was informed in the meeting that 139, 217 people will be benefited through these developmental projects in the various UCs of district Abbottabad . The projects include 73 PCC roads, 7 single roads and 30 water supply projects.

Projects of various union councils of Abbottabad including Banda Pir Khan, Dalula, Boi, Kukmang, Patan Kalan, Nimbal Bakot, Birut Kalan, Malkot, Palak, Ser Gharbi, Ser Sharki, Nagri Totial, Gurini, Lora and Phalah came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning Abbottabad and other officers.

