Developmental Projects Worth Rs15 Bln To Start In Abbottabad Under KPCIP

Published November 28, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP), development projects worth 15 billion rupees have been started in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP), development projects worth 15 billion rupees have been started in Abbottabad.

In the first phase, 15 bazaars will be renovated and Sherwan Park will be constructed. The projects include a gravity flow scheme, a solid waste management plant, Sherwan Park, Salhad Park, a new water tank, renovation of a bazaar and an underground electricity system.

This was disclosed by the Resident Engineer KPCIP, Muhammad Shoaib while briefing WSSCA officers and business leaders on the work being done in the main market.

Resident Engineer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project Muhammad Shoaib said that initially, Shirwan Park covering 700 Kanals of land and renovation of streets of Abbottabad Bazar would be included Out of the five projects in Abbottabad, work has been started on two schemes including Shirwan Park, and 15 Bazar Streets, to improve the electricity transmission system 585 two-phase and 109 three-phase electricity meters will also be installed.

Muhammad Shoaib said that Tuff tiles will be installed in the streets and shutters of the shops would be placed in the bazaar, and beautiful paintings will be made on the walls, which will be in accordance with international standards.

He said that the water supply scheme from Bari and the construction of new 16 water tanks and a solid waste management plant for city waste disposal and Salhad Park, Shirwan Park will be constructed.

In the meeting, the business community representatives discussed various aspects in detail and informed about their concerns, on which the relevant officials gave a detailed briefing. The business community has assured their cooperation and support in this regard.

