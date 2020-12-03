Developmental schemes in Haripur to change the fate of people: Omer Ayub

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Thursday said incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would lead the country towards prosperity and development

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Thursday said incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would lead the country towards prosperity and development.

Talking to a delegation of UC Shah Maqsood, he said Imran Khan leading the country from the front in the wake of COVID-19 and provided a huge relief to the masses, his policies were largely admired by the world.

Talking about the issues of his constituency Omer Ayub Khan said that we would resolve the people's problems on priority, provision of Sui gas to the University area would be ensured.

He said that we have started billions of rupees developmental schemes in Haripur, after completion those would change the fate of the people and would made this district a model in the country.

We have also focused to facilitate the areas of district Haripur that were ignored during the previous regimes and started many mega projects of roads, sui gas and electricity provision to uplift the people and bring them into the mainstream.

Earlier, the visiting delegation also briefed him about Sui gas and LT line issues of Union Council Shah Maqsood, they demanded to add university town in the Sui gas survey.