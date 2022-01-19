Developmental work worth Rs 8 bn near completion in PK-6 Swat: Dr Amjad Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday said that the present government is giving priority to collective developmental projects and developmental work worth Rs 8 billion was near completion in PK-6 Swat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced merit and transparency by eliminating corruption and nepotism from the country. Only in the Swat's constituency PK-6, record development projects of Rs8 billion are in the stage of completion, while more than Rs1 billion development projects are being started.

The provincial minister expressed these views, during a meeting with the delegation from various areas of PK-6 Swat.

The delegation was headed by Gul Zameen Khan, Azeem Akhtar and Ihsanullah.

The delegation also thanked the provincial minister for completing various development projects in all the union councils especially in the remote villages.

During the meeting, detailed discussion regarding the ongoing development schemes, future strategy in this regard, regional needs and issues including the local body elections were also discussed.

Talking to the delegation, Dr. Amjad Ali said that the present government was fulfilling its promises made with the people and the people's representatives were doing their duties efficiently.