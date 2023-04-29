Developments, inventions depends on continuous research: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that health sector development and new inventions actually depend on continuous research and promotion of medical education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that health sector development and new inventions actually depend on continuous research and promotion of medical education.

He was talking to Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar who called on here on Saturday.

He asserted that there was no compromise on medical research in developed countries and that was the reason of achievements done globally. "We are living in such era of modern communication where it is called 'global village' and effects of epidemics occurring in one corner also affect in other countries as well" he said.

The Governor Punjab said that Pakistani doctors and medical research practitioners should continue their efforts to keep abreast of the modern research in order to better deal with the health issues faced by the nation. He added that health sector was important and there was a need for providing best treatment facilities to everyone without any discrimination.

He pointed out that the diseases and epidemics found in different countries were similar, however, local climate also effected the people's lifestyle, food and hygiene problems so experts should not ignore these aspects. He appreciated the medical research and other achievements of the PGMI, AMC & LGH and wished them further success in future.

Earlier, Professor Al-Fareed Zafar in his conversation briefed the governor about working, achievements and issues of PGMI/AMC/AHS/Nursing College/LGH. He said that the professors of this institute spared no effort in fulfilling its national responsibilities and professional obligations. He said that doctors graduated from the Institution were successfully serving in developed countries and treatment provided by them is highly commendable. He said that for the first time in the medical history in the Lahore General Hospital, an online appointment system in the departments of Ophthalmology and Gynecology had been introduced for the convenience of patients which would also reduce the burden.

