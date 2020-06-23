UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Devise Subsidy Disbursement Mechanism Within 48 Hours, Directs Speaker NA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Devise subsidy disbursement mechanism within 48 hours, directs Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :In a bid to devise a transparent, simple and workable mechanism for disbursement of subsidy on fertilizers, the National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products steered comprehensive deliberations with the provinces and federation.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser stressed that time was of the essence and any delay in devising transparent mechanism may adversely affect the farmers and agro-productivity.

He urged the provincial governments to jointly discuss the mechanism followed by meetings with the Ministry of National food Security and Research, and fertilizers manufacturers, dealers and importers and the National Assembly Special Committee.

He added that final report should be submitted to the committee within 48 hours. The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presided the meeting held at Parliament House here.

The committee also unanimously passed a resolution to exempt cotton seed oil cake from 5% sales tax and emphatically stressed that decision of the ECC in this regard should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed that mechanism for subsidy disbursement should be simple and transparent enough so that the subsidy reached the farmers in real spirit.

He added that timely decision was vital to improve the agro-productivity.

The provincial agriculture ministers and official briefed the committee on their respective proposals for disbursement of subsidy.

The Minister for Agriculture Punjab highlighted that scratch card system introduced in Punjab was a highly transparent system, however, the lack of timely availability of funds dented the credibility of the entire system.

It was highlighted that almost five million farmers were registered in the digital system prepared by Government of Punjab. It was added that anomalies could be removed through timely provision of funds for the reimbursement via scratch cards. Other provinces stated that the system was not viable according to their contexts.

Syed Naveed Qamar and the officials of agriculture department of Sindh proposed that the implementation of scratch system was difficult to implement and urged the need for transfer of subsidy through reduction in the price of fertilizer per bag.

However, the fertilizers importers and manufacturers submitted that the subsidy should not be disbursed through them as their previous such experience wasn't quite fruitful. They highlighted that their position was based on the procedural delays and credibility gaps on part of the government.

The speaker urged all the stakeholders to comprehensively deliberate the issue and submit a report to the Special Committee on Agricultural Products for a final decision and consensus building.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Aviation, Agriculture Minister Punjab, Agriculture Minister, KP, MNA Nawab Muhammad Yusuf Talpur, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, MNA Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, MNA Rao Muhammad Ajmal, MNA Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, MNA Nafeesa Inayat Ullah Khan Khattak, MNA Khalid Magsi and MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Mehmood Qureshi Government Of Punjab Punjab Parliament Agriculture Oil Price May Cotton All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

1 minute ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

31 minutes ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.