Devising result oriented strategy stressed to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Arshad Khan on Thursday said that existing situation demands devising a result oriented strategy and efforts on part of society to eradicate polio.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Task Force on Polio Eradication at his office in Bannu.The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Anwar Khan Sherani and police officials.

Commissioner directed maximum efforts to achieve targets of anti-polio campaign and said that negligence in this connection would not be tolerated.

He said that each anti-polio group would be made accountable for its assigned work and plan would be formulated at the local level so that police force could avoid threats.

It might be recalled that after reporting of first polio case on April 22, 2022 from Mir Ali area of newly merged North Waziristan district, Emergency Operations Center planned to launch a five-day special anti-polio campaign in Bannu and North Waziristan from May 23.