UrduPoint.com

Devising Result Oriented Strategy Stressed To Eradicate Polio

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Devising result oriented strategy stressed to eradicate polio

Commissioner Bannu Division, Arshad Khan on Thursday said that existing situation demands devising a result oriented strategy and efforts on part of society to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Arshad Khan on Thursday said that existing situation demands devising a result oriented strategy and efforts on part of society to eradicate polio.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Task Force on Polio Eradication at his office in Bannu.The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Anwar Khan Sherani and police officials.

Commissioner directed maximum efforts to achieve targets of anti-polio campaign and said that negligence in this connection would not be tolerated.

He said that each anti-polio group would be made accountable for its assigned work and plan would be formulated at the local level so that police force could avoid threats.

It might be recalled that after reporting of first polio case on April 22, 2022 from Mir Ali area of newly merged North Waziristan district, Emergency Operations Center planned to launch a five-day special anti-polio campaign in Bannu and North Waziristan from May 23.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Police Polio Lakki Marwat April May From

Recent Stories

US Says Destroyed VX Nerve Agent Stockpile, on Tra ..

US Says Destroyed VX Nerve Agent Stockpile, on Track to Eliminate Chemical Weapo ..

1 minute ago
 Nasir Bagh, Jamrud Roads cleared of encroachments

Nasir Bagh, Jamrud Roads cleared of encroachments

1 minute ago
 DC visits BBH to inspect facilities

DC visits BBH to inspect facilities

1 minute ago
 33 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

33 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

1 minute ago
 EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Against EU Citizen ..

EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Against EU Citizens in Leading Positions in Russ ..

5 minutes ago
 UNWFP Calls for Establishment of Resilient Food Sy ..

UNWFP Calls for Establishment of Resilient Food Systems Amid Ukrainian, Global C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.