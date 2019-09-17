UrduPoint.com
Devolution Of Powers Of Tobacco Board Discussed

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Devolution of powers of tobacco board discussed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting convened to discuss matters relating to devolve powers of tobacco board to provinces.

The maiden meeting among others was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation, Zafar Ali Shah, Director General, Fayaz Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Law and concerned officials of agriculture department.

On the occasion, meeting was briefed about the legal matters relating to devolution of tobacco board powers to provinces.

Addressing the meeting, provincial minister said that devolution of powers was aimed to boost economy of the province and improve socio-economic conditions of stakeholders associated with tobacco production.

He also directed revenue, law and agriculture department to review in the details the devolution and forward their proposals over the matter in next meeting of the body.

